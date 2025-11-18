ECOSOLAR Energy Corp., a Yuchengco group company, was granted an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for its proposed 20-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Panitan, Capiz.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has cleared the project as environmentally compliant, according to a statement.

EcoSolar is a subsidiary of PetroGreen Energy Corp., the renewable energy arm of publicly listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp.

PetroGreen Assistant Vice-President Yrel V. Ventura said the project has obtained other pre-development milestones such as local government unit endorsements, and the approval of a system impact study by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

Built on a 0.6 hectare site, the BESS project is scheduled for commercial operations by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Mr. Ventura said that the storage project will support stability of the Panay sub-grid and add energy security for Panay communities.

PetroEnergy is aiming to increase its generation capacity to 500 MW by 2029. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera