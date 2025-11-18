THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is partnering with Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) and startup center, which is intended to help boost the global competitiveness of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In a briefing on Tuesday, Nylah Rizza D. Bautista, Trade assistant secretary and supervising head of the Competitiveness and Innovation Group (CIG), said that the hub will go live by the first quarter.

“This initiative aligns with our mandate under the Philippine Innovation Act, the Innovative Startup Act, and the Tatak Pinoy Act, the laws that drive productivity, competitiveness, and inclusive innovation,” she said.

“Digitalization is no longer optional for our MSMEs, and this partnership will help them future-proof for a fast-changing economy,” she added.

She said the hub will be open to all startups to co-create and network with the leaders in the industry, as well as to learn about the AI platforms that can be useful for MSMEs.

“By doing this, (we fulfill) our commitment to ensure that every entrepreneur, from small store owners to exporters, has access to the tools that drive innovation,” she added.

Converge Senior Vice-President and Head of its SME group Dindo G. Marzan said the partnership offers a platform for MSMEs to survey available solutions and train them on such technologies.

“If MSMEs can learn how to use, let’s say, ChatGPT or AI-enabled solutions, I’m pretty sure they’ll be able to save a lot on costs and make sure they become effective in what they do to grow or expand their business,” he said.

Under the partnership, Converge will support DTI programs by expanding MSME access to reliable connectivity, digital onboarding assistance, and capacity-building initiatives.

“These efforts also reinforce the DTI’s ongoing work in nurturing emerging startup communities and helping entrepreneurs explore technologies such as e-commerce automation, cloud solutions, and responsible use of AI tools to improve business efficiency,” the DTI said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile