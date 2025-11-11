THE Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) said the restraint shown by manufacturers in keeping prices of holiday items steady needs to apply to more goods in the face of rising raw material prices, with the need for government support increasingly becoming necessary.

FPI Chairman Elizabeth H. Lee said the recently released Noche Buena Price Guide of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) — detailing the suggested prices of commonly consumed items during the Christmas feast — reflects the collaboration of industry and government in keeping seasonal staples affordable.

“Manufacturers have stepped up, absorbing higher costs from fuel, logistics, packaging, and raw materials — even as recent typhoons disrupted local supply chains,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This commitment reflects their dedication to consumers and to sustaining holiday traditions,” it added.

In the price guide, the DTI reported steady prices for 129 of the 256 holiday food items, while 95 posted increases.

However, Ms. Lee said that food costs are being driven upward by multiple factors.

“The peso’s depreciation makes imported inputs more expensive; fuel and logistics costs remain elevated; packaging materials have risen in price globally; and recent typhoons would obviously disrupt local supply chains, especially in the hardest-hit areas,” she said.

Despite the private sector’s ability to absorb these pressures, she said larger firms are able to manage better than small producers.

“To build on the success of collaboration between government and producers, proactive measures are needed to make price stability truly sustainable,” she said.

“Strengthening agricultural recovery programs, ensuring affordable access to raw materials, reducing logistics bottlenecks, and maintaining predictable trade and regulatory policies will help ease current pressures,” she added.

She said these measures will help manufacturers become more resilient, which is needed for long -term stability.

“This way, we can not only safeguard consumers from sudden price shocks but also support the long-term competitiveness of local manufacturers,” she said.

“With continued government support, industry can keep food affordable while safeguarding growth potential — a win for both manufacturers and Filipino households,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile