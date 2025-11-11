THE Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) set aside nearly P251 million to cover potential crop insurance payouts to farmers affected by Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi), according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Following assessments conducted between Nov. 4 and 7, the PCIC reported that 32,247 insured farmers across nine regions incurred losses due to the typhoon.

The largest number of affected farmers, around 10,352 individuals, was reported in the Eastern Visayas.

According to PCIC President Jovy C. Bernabe, the damage estimates by crop included P56.7 million for rice, P42.3 million for corn, and P74.3 million for high-value crops.

Some P169.9 million of the estimated payout will likely go to farmers in the Central Visayas, Negros Island Region, and the Eastern Visayas.

Mr. Bernabe said in a statement that PCIC personnel have instructed to expedite the processing of claims.

The DA said it also activated its Quick Response Fund and the Survival and Recovery Loan Program to support farmers and fisherfolk. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel