THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it formally adopted regionalization rules regarding the banning of pork imports, in lieu of blanked bans on entire countries where African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreaks are detected.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. signed Administrative Circular No. 12, which will allow the entry of pork from regions of a source country where no outbreaks have been reported, citing the need to preserve access to supplies of pork.

ASF, which continues to affect the domestic and global hog industries, is a highly contagious viral disease lethal to swine and wild boars.

“The government has been actively working to recover from ASF through a national zoning and movement plan, identifying areas already disease-free. This highlights the importance of science-based monitoring, regionalization for ASF freedom, and adherence to (World Organisation for Animal Health) guidelines for safe swine trade,” Mr. Laurel was quoted as saying in a statement.

The circular specifies that live swine must come from ASF-free zones, show no clinical signs of infection, and avoid restricted areas during transport. Pork products must also originate from ASF-free regions, be transported in sealed vehicles directly to approved slaughterhouses, and pass both ante- and post-mortem inspections.

According to the circular, only DA-accredited countries may apply for ASF regionalization recognition. Exporting countries’ veterinary authorities must provide detailed reports on ASF surveillance, control measures, and the boundaries of ASF-free regions.

The Bureau of Animal Industry will review these applications every six months to verify compliance with local and international guidelines.

If approved, the two countries’ chief veterinary officers will sign a bilateral agreement outlining animal health requirements and import terms. Imports will only proceed once the DA issues a corresponding memorandum order.

Source countries will also be required to submit annual reports on ASF surveillance and control efforts. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel