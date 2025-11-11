THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is redeveloping the 8,000-square-meter Poro Point Baywalk into a sports and recreation complex, citing the potential to attract more visitors in La Union.

“The entire stretch of the Poro Point Baywalk will be developed into a vibrant recreation hub by the sea,” the BCDA said on Tuesday.

“It will feature a 400-seater grandstand, an Olympic-standard skate course, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and badminton courts, a public park, and an events space equipped with solar-powered lighting,” it added.

The BCDA will be working with the Poro Point Management Corp. and the Department of Public Works and Highways on the new baywalk development.

“This project shows how we can turn our economic zones into spaces that truly serve the community,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“We’re building not just facilities, but experiences that enhance local life and strengthen Poro Point’s appeal as a destination for recreation, tourism, and investment in Northern Luzon,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile