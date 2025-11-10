WEST ZONE concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is building three new reservoirs, which are expected to expand its water storage capacity to 960 million liters by 2026.

In a statement on Monday, the utility said the facilities — two in Quezon City and one in Valenzuela — will enhance supply and help maintain water pressure during peak demand periods.

“By building more strategically located reservoirs, we are strengthening our distribution system and ensuring better service for customers, especially in areas that experience low pressure during peak demand,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

The new builds form part of Maynilad’s P31.9-billion capital expenditure plan for operations support programs from 2025 to 2029.

As of June 30, Maynilad operated eight water treatment plants, 39 operational reservoirs, 41 pumping stations, and a 7,886-kilometer distribution network.

The concessionaire also maintains 21 serviceable deep wells that may be activated as backup during supply interruptions.

The water company made its stock market debut last week, raising P34.34 billion from the offering — the second-largest initial public offering in the bourse’s history.

Maynilad is an integrated primary provider of sustainable water and wastewater services for the West Zone, which spans 11 cities in Metro Manila, three of which have partial coverage, as well as portions of Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which holds a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.

Maynilad shares shed 0.13% to close at P14.98. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera