THE GOVERNMENT Service Insurance System has given a three-month grace period on emergency loan payments for members and pensioners in areas affected by Typhoons Tino and Uwan.

“This grace period is more than just a financial reprieve—it is a lifeline. We know that many of our members and pensioners are struggling to recover from the back-to-back typhoons. By deferring their loan payments, we are giving them the time and space to heal, rebuild, and move forward without the immediate pressure of financial obligations,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” A. Veloso said in a statement.

The state pension fund opened the emergency loan program on Nov. 7 and will remain available until Feb. 7, 2026. This means no loan payments will be due until next year.

Under the program, members with no existing emergency loan can borrow up to P20,000, while those with an existing balance can borrow up. To P40,000.

The loan has a 6% interest rate and a three-year payment term.

GSIS said loans granted in November 2025 will begin amortization in March 2026, with the first payment due on or before April 10, 2026.

Loans released in December 2025 will start in April 2026, payable on or before May 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, loans released in January 2026 will begin in June 2026, payable by July 10, 2026; while loans released in February 2026 will start in July 2026, with payments due by August 10, 2026. — Aaron Michael C. Sy