THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said a price freeze will be in place for Cebu City and Dinagat Islands following Typhoon Tino.

In a Facebook post, the DTI said the order follows the declaration of a State of Calamity in the two areas.

“The coverage period will be from Nov. 5 to Jan. 4, or for 60 days, unless sooner lifted by the President,” it said.

“This measure ensures that the prices of basic necessities remain stable and accessible to consumers during the period of rehabilitation,” it added.

In a separate post, the DTI announced that a price freeze on basic necessities was also in effect in the Municipality of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

“(This is) pursuant to the declaration of a State of Calamity due to the life-threatening conditions brought about by Typhoon Tino, which affected safety, livelihoods, and economic activities in the municipality, including its island barangays,” it added.

The price freeze in the municipality took effect on Nov. 4 and is expected to be in place until Jan. 3, unless lifted sooner.

According to an advisory, price controls in Guiuan cover 555 Bonus Pack Sardines (Green), Atama Sardines Easy-Open-Can and Regular Lid (Green), Lucky 7 Sardines (Green), Mikado Sardines Regular Lid (Green), and Sallenas Sardines Regular Lid (Green).

The price freeze also covers 3-in-1 packs of Blend 45 and San Mig Super Coffee Original, 350 ml, 500 ml, and 6-liter bottles of Absolute Pure Distilled Water, and 7-liter bottles of Wilkins Distilled Water.

Prices of 350 ml Summit Natural Drinking Water, one-liter Wilkins Pure Purified Water, 250- and 500-gram Fidel Refined Salt, and 500-gram Fidel Coarse Salt were included in the price freeze list.

Liwanag Esperma numbers 3, 5, and 18 candles are subject to price freezes at P62.25, P83, and P72, respectively.

Also covered are laundry soaps like Champion Bar Citrus Fresh and Supra Clean Original Scent and Surf Active Clean Kalamansi and Power Bula Power Puti.

Also subject to price controls are chicken- and beef-flavored instant noodles under the Ho-Mi, Lucky Me!, Payless, and Quick Chow brands. — Justine Irish D. Table