THE national rice inventory rose to 2.35 million metric tons (MMT) as of Oct. 1, up 3.2% year on year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

Of the total stock, 40.5% was held by commercial traders, 40.4% by households, and 19% by the National Food Authority (NFA).

Stock held by the NFA more than doubled to 447,900 MT in October from 172,640 MT a year earlier.

Rice held by commercial establishments amounted to 954,910 MMT, down 21.1%.

Rice held by households rose 6% year on year to 952,090 MT.

Month on month, the national rice inventory rose 13.6%, the PSA said.

“In comparison to September 2025, increments were noted in the rice stocks from the households by 17.8% and from the commercial sector by 17.1%. Meanwhile, rice stocks (held by) NFA depositories decreased by 0.2%,” a PSA report said.

The PSA also reported a 6.3% increase in corn inventory to 846,810 MT.

Corn held by the commercial sector accounted for 78.1% of the total, with the remainder held by households.

Month on month, the corn inventory rose 52.5%. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel