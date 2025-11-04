THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and the Office of the Ombudsman said they signed an agreement to expedite the investigation of red-tape violations and alleged corruption.

The memorandum of agreement (MoA), signed during the Ease of Doing Business Convention on Tuesday, seeks to ensure “the rendering of assistance by the ARTA to the Ombudsman in the investigation of alleged red-tape related infractions and corruption by public officials and public servants.”

Under the agreement, the Ombudsman will incorporate ARTA findings in its investigation process, ARTA Director General Ernesto V. Perez said.

In a speech, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said: “We will see (the impact of the collaboration) in the next few months, the next few days, as we get all the information about the corruption that happened during the flood control mess, ” he said.

Around 30 cases linked to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are under preliminary investigation, with more expected to come, Mr. Remulla said.

“The DPWH is a problem in itself right now. And we are getting all the information. We’re processing the data,” he said.

Mr. Remulla also flagged the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Bureau of Customs as the source of the most severe problems.

“The bigger problems come with the revenue streams of government,” he said in his speech. “Everybody knows they’re corrupt but no one’s done anything about it. We will do something about it.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz