THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it approved the release of nearly P1.67 billion in additional funding to support the government’s rice seed program.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DBM said the extra funds will cover the purchase, delivery, and distribution of inbred certified seeds ahead of the 2026 dry season.

The release will also fund the procurement of vehicles and farm machinery.

The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) aims to develop, propagate, distribute, and promote high-quality inbred rice seed to strengthen seed growers’ cooperatives.

“That’s why we approved the release of an additional P1.665 billion in funding for the program — to ensure the continued livelihood of our farmers and a sufficient supply of rice from the regions,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

The DBM said about P4 billion was appropriated for PhilRice under the 2025 General Appropriations Act, that includes acquisition, delivery, and distribution of 2.5 million bags (at 20 kilos per bag) of inbred certified seed for the wet season, which started in March 2025.

This was released through a Special Allotment Release Order on May 14. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante