THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it concluded consultations regarding its plan to modernize small-scale coal mining.

In a statement on Monday, the DoE said its Energy Resource Development Bureau is in the process of issuing a department circular that will update the small-scale coal mining program.

The consultations highlighted the need to streamline the small-scale coal mining regulations and align them with industry and environmental standards.”

The consultations touched on the need to protect Indigenous Peoples’ rights, strengthen environmental safeguards, simplify the application and permit process and clarify responsibilities for permit holders, and grounds for permit cancellation or termination.

“This first draft marks a new beginning for SSCM,” said Energy Undersecretary Alessandro O. Sales. “After nearly four decades since 1987, it is time to modernize the program.”

In 1987, the Bureau of Energy Development issued guidelines to implement a program that will allow small scale coal mining, anchoring on the Coal Development Act of 1976.

The consultation was conducted alongside a campaign drive on the DoE’s circular, which provides rules and regulations on handling, transport, storage, and distribution of coal.

The circular will set enhanced standards on health and safety, labor protection, environmental safeguards, and operational accountability across all coal-related activities.

“By integrating these new regulatory mechanisms, the DoE aims to ensure that coal-related operations are conducted safely, responsibly, and with minimal environmental impact,” the department said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera