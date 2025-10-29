BUSINESS PROCESS outsourcing company TP (formerly Teleperformance) opened a new facility in Taguig City, known as the TP McKinley Campus.

The facility “symbolizes its evolution into an AI-enabled, people-centered organization that celebrates Filipino talent and ingenuity,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The facility is TP’s 27th site in the Philippines. These sites currently employ over 60,000 Filipinos.

“The McKinley Campus is not just a new workplace — it’s a symbol of how Filipino excellence and empathy drive innovation,” TP Philippines Chief Executive Officer Rahul Jolly said.

“This is where technology meets humanity, and where our PHuture Forward journey truly begins,” he added.

“With a total seat capacity of over 3,700, TP is set to ramp up hiring for new positions in its expanded operations in the new McKinley campus,” the company said.

It will also be among the company’s largest sites in the Philippines.

“It features flexible collaboration areas, wellness and recreational spaces, and digitally enabled workstations that promote efficiency, culture and belonging, and employee well-being,” TP said.

“Other amenities include a recruitment hub, gym, recreational rooms, canteen and pantry, training rooms, and executive offices,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile