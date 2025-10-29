THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it signed a partnership with Tarlac province to open a five-hectare community college in New Clark City.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BCDA said it will supply the land, while Tarlac government will lead its development, financing, and academic operations.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang and Tarlac Governor Christian Tell A. Yap signed a memorandum of understanding for the partnership on Oct. 17.

The proposed Tarlac Community College will offer courses addressing emerging industries and future employment trends.

The BCDA is seeking to attract educational institutions and research centers to boost New Clark City’s capacity for innovation, it said.

In 2024, Central Luzon posted gross regional domestic product growth of 6.5%, ahead of the national pace of 5.7%.

New Clark City also hosts the National Academy of Sports, the University of the Philippines, and the Philippine Science High School.

The BCDA and Tarlac province will sign a separate agreement outlining the project scope and implementation terms. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz