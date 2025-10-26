THE European Union-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) said they have identified animal health, dairy development, agricultural mechanization, organic and regenerative agriculture, and climate-resilient farming practices as possible areas of collaboration.

In a statement issued by the DA, following a meeting with the council last week, EU-ABC Executive Director Chris Humphrey also highlighted his organization’s ongoing engagement in ASEAN through the Health Summit in Kuala Lumpur and the annual Sustainability Summit hosted by its Philippine Chapter.

He reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to forging partnerships with rural communities, promoting inclusive and sustainable agriculture, and supporting the conclusion of the EU–Philippines Free Trade Agreement.

Undersecretary Roger V. Navarro was quoted as saying: “This cooperation between the Philippines and EU-ASEAN Business Council will continue to enhance productivity, competitiveness, and food security not just in the Philippines but across the Southeast Asian region.”

Mr. Navarro also noted the EU-ABC’s active participation in the 47th ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry Meeting and its interest in supporting ASEAN’s 2026 Priority Economic Deliverable on the Implementation Plan for Regenerative and Resilient Agriculture.

The Philippines is set to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026.