THE Board of Investments (BoI) said it certified 219 projects as of Oct. 20 for green-lane expedited-permit treatment and endorsed them to the One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments.

The value of the projects conferred green-lane status P5.951 trillion, the BoI said.

Foreign investments accounted for P1.684 trillion, or 28.29% of the total.

Some 169 of the projects deal with renewable energy, accounting for P5.097 trillion of the total project cost, reflecting the industry’s opening up to full foreign ownership from the previous foreign ownership cap of 40%.

Meanwhile, projects in the pipeline also include eight digital infrastructure projects, which have a total project cost of P352.13 billion.

Some 31 food security projects worth P18.7 billion were also certified, along with six manufacturing projects worth P66.96 billion, the BoI said.

Four private-public partnership, infrastructure, and water projects worth P415.87 billion and one pharmaceutical project worth P45 million were certified.

As of Sept. 30, 87 projects are registered with the Board of Investments, while one project is registered in the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

Some 15 projects are operational, while 47 projects are under construction, four in pre-development.

Established through Executive Order No. 18 in February 2023, the green lane scheme aims to accelerate and simplify the permit and licensing processes for strategic investments. — Justine Irish D. Tabile