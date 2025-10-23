THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it is working to obtain foreign loans to finance the middle-mile fiber component of the national broadband plan.

“There are two potential loans right now, $300 million from the World Bank, and another $500 million for the middle-mile fiber project,” Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Rhoel R. Aguda told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of an event.

The National Broadband Plan has five components — the first being the fiber backbone connecting Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The DICT is currently working on phases 4 and 5 of the national fiber backbone project, which is expected to be completed next year.

“The additional $500 million is for the middle-mile fiber. So the backbone is becoming fiber, as well as our middle mile and last mile,” he said, declining to identify which entity will provide the funding. — Ashley Erika O. Jose