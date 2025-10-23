THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it has tapped the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to propose methods to deter collusion in bidding for infrastructure projects.

“The DPWH has signed a long-term agreement with PCC in order to safeguard the people’s money and also recover the people’s money from any anomalous contracts that have been entered into as a result of rigged procurement activities,” Public Works and Highways Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said at a briefing on Thursday.

Their memorandum of agreement outlines the two agencies’ intent to strengthen inter-agency coordination and to establish a mechanism for case referrals and investigation.

PCC Chairman Michael G. Aguinaldo said the commission is studying the possibility of fining losing bidders found to be complicit in bid-rigging.

“Obviously (collusion) is between competitors… We are working to establish that connection,” he said.

Separately, Mr. Dizon assured that all documents tied to the ongoing flood control investigation are secure following the fire that hit a DPWH building in Quezon City.

“We have all documents from 2022 to 2025, and we are now receiving earlier years. But they are now all here in the Central Office and are protected,” Mr. Dizon said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose