THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said it is expecting the Philippines to be kept out of the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) watchlist for counterfeiting and piracy.

“The country remains confident that its latest achievements and sustained reforms will be reflected positively in the forthcoming USTR report,” IPOPHL Acting Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo said in a statement on Thursday.

“IPOPHL, together with members of the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR), reaffirms its dedication to continuous improvement in enforcement, policy coordination, and public awareness,” he added.

The Philippines has been out of the USTR’s Special 301 Watch List for 12 consecutive years.

The IPOPHL submitted its inputs for the 2025 Special 301 report on Oct. 15.

“We take the USTR review as an opportunity to demonstrate tangible progress,” Mr. Arevalo said.

“Our results show that the Philippines continues to reap the fruits of strategic IP enforcement while cultivating respect for innovation and creativity as the roots of a responsible and sustainable economy,” he added.

Among the developments the agency cited is the tougher enforcement in malls and borders.

Last year, the authorities seized P40.98 billion worth of counterfeit and pirated goods, a 63% increase.

“The Bureau of Customs accounted for the largest share of seizures through border operations, while the Philippine National Police and National Bureau of Investigation conducted raids in key markets such as the Greenhills Shopping Center, 168 Mall, and 999 Mall,” IPOPHL said.

IPOPHL also reported progress in its E-Commerce Memorandum of Understanding, which now has 108 signatories, up from 43 previously. — Justine Irish D. Tabile