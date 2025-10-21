THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it considers mango, abaca, seaweed, and bamboo to be the Philippines’ most investment-ready commodities, outlining expansion and modernization plans for those crops.

In a statement accompanying Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr.’s visit to Rome earlier this month, the DA said in a statement that the Philippines identified $108.88 million in investment opportunities involving the four commodities benefiting over 35,000 rural residents.

DA spokesman Arnel V. de Mesa said the mango processing project involves investments in post-harvest facilities, cold storage, and the development of products like frozen mango, purees, and pickles.

Mango production was 763,298 metric tons in 2024, the DA said.

The DA added that it perceives a shortage in the global market for abaca of about 25,000 metric tons, which it plans to address with upgrades like modernized processing centers, farmland rehabilitation, and support for 300 farmers.

The Philippines accounts for over 85% of the abaca fiber market.

For seaweed, the Philippines plans to exploit 73,467 hectares of untapped growing areas, citing the potential to raise farmer incomes by up to 60%.

The plan for bamboo is targeted at the $72.1-billion global market for sustainable materials, the DA said, with 1.5 million hectares identified as suitable for plantation-based cultivation.

The statement was issued in the wake of an investment forum organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Mr. De Mesa said the projects are expected to result in the sequestration of over 280,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in support of national climate goals.