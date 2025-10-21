THE PHILIPPINES and Japan signed an agreement seeking to advance energy resilience and security, low-carbon development, and technological expertise exchange, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DoE said it and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) agreed to a memorandum of cooperation involving diversifying energy sources and adopting innovative technology.

The four-year cooperation commits the two sides to supporting low-carbon development, contributing to climate change mitigation efforts, and exchanging technological expertise and best practices.

METI has committed to support the Philippines’ energy transition through the Asia Energy Transition Initiative, Japan’s plan aimed at supporting clean energy transition in Asia.

The deal was signed by Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin and Japanese Minister Muto Yoji on the sidelines of the 3rd Asia Zero Emission Community Ministerial Meeting in Kuala Lumpur. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera