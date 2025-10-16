THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it launched a voluntary Philippine National Standard (PNS) for the parol, the star-shaped Christmas lantern, citing the need to ensure the safety and durability of the seasonal ornament.

PNS 2296-1:2025 sets construction and marking specifications for the parol, developed in collaboration with UL Standards & Engagement. The standard is designed to reinforce manufacturing quality in conjunction with the Tatak Pinoy program.

“More than ensuring product safety, these standards uplift our parol makers whose craftsmanship reflects Filipino pride,” said Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque.

“By guiding them toward quality and reliability, we empower their businesses to grow and thrive globally while protecting consumers,” she added.

Fair Trade Group Assistant Secretary and Supervising Head Regino D. Mallari, Jr. said that the new standard, although voluntary, is “a step toward a safer and more sustainable parol industry.”

“Bagaman ito ay boluntaryo at hindi sapilitan, nagbibigay ito ng malinaw na gabay para sa mga manufacturer upang makalikha ng mga produktong dekalidad, ligtas, at maaasahan para sa mga mamimili (While voluntary, the standard sets out clear guidance for manufacturers to produce high-quality, safe and reliable lanterns for consumers),” he added.

In a separate statement, the DTI said that it is extending the voluntary phase of the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark registration to Dec. 31 after consulting online business operators, consumer groups, and digital trade advocates.

“We used this discussion to hear straight from our stakeholders and learn about their daily concerns,” Ms. Roque said.

After Dec. 31, the department will review whether the registration will remain voluntary. — Justine Irish D. Tabile