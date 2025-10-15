THE Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) said they agreed to halt all sugar imports until around May or June 2026.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., SRA Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona, and SRA Board Member David Andrew L. Sanson said in a statement that the import freeze will encourage traders to purchase domestic sugar and prop up prices.

“This move assures our farmers that the current administration prioritizes their welfare… we hope this stabilizes prices now that speculation has been addressed,” Mr. Sanson was quoted as saying.

They said the freeze formalizes the policy of not importing during milling season.

“There is, and never was, any talk of an import program until we finish milling, (and) have firm production figures,” Mr. Laurel and Mr. Azcona said jointly. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay