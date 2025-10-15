SMALL businesses are facing formidable obstacles to growth, especially the lack of access to technology, according to Enunina V. Mangio, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

“The digital divide is not a minor inconvenience — it is a fundamental barrier to growth,” she said, noting that commerce is now being done digitally, with customers researching products online before purchasing, and marketing reaching audiences through digital channels.

“For (micro, small and medium enterprises) that lack access to these capabilities, the disadvantage is severe and cumulative,” she said. “They cannot reach customers beyond their immediate vicinity, cannot respond to market changes with necessary speed, and cannot access the efficiency gains that technology provides.”

Ms. Mangio was speaking at an event organized by DITO Telecommunity Corp., which was launching DITO Bizbayan, a platform intended to boost MSME connectivity.

“Many lack the technological infrastructure necessary to compete effectively in an increasingly digital marketplace,” Ms. Mangio said, noting that small businesses increasingly require access to an online presence, digital payments, and insights which were only available to enterprises with substantial information technology budgets.”

“They are transformational capabilities that can fundamentally alter the future of a business,” she said.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is intensifying its efforts to train MSMEs and expand their access to financing.

“It is up to the MSMEs to make a success out of the opportunity that is given to them,” she said.

She said that the department is also looking at strengthening the e-commerce platforms, which she described as “the cheapest way to get started” for businesses. — Justine Irish D. Tabile