THE Philippines continues to be “strong and resilient” and represents a “perfect” opportunity for potential European partners, according to Secretary Frederick D. Go, head of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA).

“We are inviting more European companies to invest and cooperate with us. The Philippine economy remains strong and resilient, and this is the perfect moment to deepen our partnership and create sustainable economic opportunities together,” he said.

He made the remarks at an Oct. 14 dialogue involving Philippine officials, the European Union-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC), and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP).

“The engagement placed strong focus on advancing negotiations for the Philippines–EU FTA,” OSAPIEA said.

“Conducted as part of the EU-ABC’s Business Mission to the Philippines, the dialogue aimed to boost trade, investment, and cooperation to drive sustained regional growth,” it added.

During the event, Mr. Go welcomed the commitment of both parties to conclude FTA negotiation by mid-2026 to 2027.

Sharon Toh, EU-ABC’s mission lead, said the targeted conclusion will coincide with the 50th anniversary of EU-ASEAN relations.

Mr. Go also welcomed the EU’s P54 million in humanitarian aid to communities affected by recent tropical cyclones and flooding.

“This donation reflects the EU’s ongoing commitment not only to economic collaboration but also to social and humanitarian causes in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said that the government is working to make the country a top choice for businesses.

“To our partners in Europe, this is the moment to look to the Philippines with renewed confidence,” she said.

“We’re creating a smoother and smarter way of doing business: simplifying procedures, modernizing systems, and making it possible for stronger cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, semiconductors, critical minerals, and green manufacturing,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile