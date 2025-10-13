THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it signed a partnership with FiberHome Phils., Inc. to develop smart and sustainable economic zones (ecozones).

“This partnership aims to explore opportunities for collaboration in transforming PEZA ecozones into smart industrial communities through the adoption of innovative technology and digital solutions,” PEZA said in a statement on Monday.

“This includes leveraging advancements in Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and data analytics to build efficient, secure, and connected environments that foster competitiveness and sustainability,” it added.

Under the agreement, FiberHome will provide access to its “Smarter Cities, Stronger Communities” platform.

“This platform will also feature a digital marketplace showcasing products and services of PEZA-registered business enterprises, opening more opportunities for local and international trade and collaboration,” it said.

“This collaboration reinforces PEZA’s commitment to digital transformation, public-private partnership, and sustainable economic growth,” PEZA said.

“By integrating modern technology into the ecozone ecosystem, PEZA and FiberHome aim to strengthen the country’s position as a hub for innovation, investment, and smart development,” it added.

In a separate statement, PEZA said the De La Salle University (DLSU) Innovation Hub was inaugurated as a Knowledge, Innovation, Science, and Technology (KIST) Park on the DLSU Laguna Campus.

“Spanning five hectares, the DLSU Innovation Hub will focus on Advanced Biotech Systems and Engineering, featuring cutting-edge laboratories, incubators, and open innovation spaces that promote sustainability and industry-academe synergy,” PEZA said.

It is the first KIST ecozone established within a private university in the Philippines, designed “to cultivate ideas, research, and technologies fueling sustainable and inclusive national growth.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile