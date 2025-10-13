THE Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) said it is hoping that digitalization can turn the Bureau of Customs (BoC) around from its current reputation “from one of the most corrupt to one of the most reformed.”

FPI Chairman Emeritus Jesus L. Arranza said he hopes Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno’s reform agenda “will help restore the credibility of the BoC.”

Mr. Arranza said in a statement on Monday that FPI members, “who have long been victims of smuggling and illicit trade, are the first to feel the negative effects of these illegal activities — and we will also be the first to commend genuine reform efforts.”

Citing the US Department of State’s Annual Investment Climate Report, he said that American businessmen have complained about facilitation fees and bureaucratic hurdles at the BoC.

He said that the digitalization of customs processes will help eliminate face-to-face transactions between importers and Customs personnel.

“The modernization effort, to be implemented through a public-private partnership model, will automate import documentation, inspection tracking, and valuation processes — removing the opportunities for collusion, bribery, and technical smuggling,” the FPI said.

Mr. Nepomuceno has banned BoC officials and employees from doing business or taking a financial interest in customs brokerage companies.

“All BoC personnel are now required to submit verified affidavits disclosing any relatives within the fourth civil degree who are involved in brokerage operations,” the FPI said.

The BoC also suspended Letters of Authority and Mission Orders issued before July 2 pending review of all planned enforcement actions under the Intelligence and Enforcement Groups. — Justine Irish D. Tabile