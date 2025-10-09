THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it will launch a green energy auction (GEA) next year dedicated for waste-to-energy (WTE) projects sourcing feedstock from urban areas.

In a statement on Thursday, the DoE said it will issue the notice of auction and terms of reference within the month. The auction proper is expected to take place in January.

WTE projects resulting from the auction are targeted for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Citing the 2024 Solid Waste Generation data of the National Solid Waste Management Commission, the DoE said Metro Manila and highly urbanized cities (HUCs) generate an estimated 6.12 million metric tons of municipal solid waste, which could be converted into 335 megawatts of baseload power.

A new auction round for biomass and WTE projects will be conducted by the second quarter of 2026, it said.

WTE is the process of converting non-recyclable waste materials into usable heat, electricity, or fuel using various technologies.

“As an emerging renewable energy technology, WTE project development is one of the country’s strategies to address solid waste management, serve as flood control mitigation, and provide additional clean energy,” the DoE said.

The GEA program aims to promote renewable energy as one of the country’s primary sources of energy through competitive selection.

The DoE said that the latest auction is aligned with the Philippines renewable energy targets of 35% in the power mix by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

“The integration of WTE projects into the GEA framework underscores the DoE’s commitment to ensuring energy security, environmental protection, and private sector participation in the country’s transitioning to clean and sustainable energy,” it said.

So far, the government has launched five auctions covering various renewable energy technologies, promising 20 GW of additional capacity. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera