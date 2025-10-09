THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it lifted a poultry import ban imposed on Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, and the Malaysian states of Kelantan and Sabah.

It said the Bureau of Animal Industry declared it safe to allow imports again after all six countries reported no new cases of bird flu.

The ban had covered live domestic birds and wild birds.

The World Organisation for Animal Health estimates the bird flu incubation period at 2-5 days on average, and monitors outbreak sites for new cases before clearing that country’s poultry industry. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay