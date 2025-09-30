THE Department of Finance (DoF) said 24 climate adaptation projects and project development grants were approved by the People’s Survival Fund (PSF) Board.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DoF said the approved projects were worth a combined P1.42 billion.

The PSF was established under Republic Act No. 10174 to finance adaptation programs and projects of local government units and accredited community organizations.

The board organized a caravan starting in Mindanao to help local government navigate climate finance and deliver locally led adaptation projects.

“The purpose of this caravan is to help fast-track and scale up local governments’ access to the Fund. And because the PSF provides long-term finance specifically for local adaptation projects, it has the power to shape communities’ resilience and save lives,” Finance Chief of Staff and Undersecretary Maria Luwalhati C. Dorotan Tiuseco said.

The caravan conducted seminars, technical consultations, and interactive workshops in Butuan City on Sept. 18 to 19.

The next leg will be held in October and will continue until the first quarter of 2026. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante