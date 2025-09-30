ORNAMENTAL PLANTS are being touted as a potential growth driver for agriculture according to participants at the 2nd annual Philippine Horticulture and Urban Agriculture Summit, also known as Pagsibol.

Roger V. Navaro, agriculture undersecretary for Operations and Agri-Fisheries Mechanization, said horticulture or garden cultivation, as well as urban agriculture are potential “pillars of national strategy” if backed by proper investments.

Urban residents make up around 49.3% of the population, Mr. Navarro said.

Antonieta J. Arceo, agriculture training institute director said the drive for profits must be balanced “with protecting biodiversity and safeguarding our ecological heritage.”

Nevertheless,” (We must) hold fast to our vision of agriculture as a profitable investment and a viable and modernized career for Filipinos,” Ms. Arceo said in a speech.

The International Association of Horticulture Producers valued the global industry at $70 billion in 2024. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay