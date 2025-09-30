THE Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) said a carabao genetic improvement program has improved milk output, allowing farmers to tap into the rise in milk prices.

The PCC, an arm of the Department of Agriculture, said 12 million kilograms of milk have been produced since the program began, putting carabao raisers in position to benefit from the rise in milk prices from P63.27 per liter in 2020 to P84.87 in 2024.

The program produced 145,181 calves with upgraded genetics between 2019 and 2024, directly assisting 227 cooperative-led enterprises.

About 90% of such calves are raised for milk and meat. Smallholder farmers grow 99% of carabaos.

PCC Executive Director Liza G. Battad said: “The accelerated shift toward a more productive carabao population is expected to strengthen farmer cooperatives due to higher volumes of milk and meat handled collectively.”

Carabaos are the most numerous dairy animal in the Philippines with 82,908 heads, according to the National Dairy Animal Inventory. The program produced 36,618 calves in 2024. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay