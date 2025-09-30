THE first phase of the $3.91-billion Bataan-Cavite Interlink bridge has attracted eight bidders, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said.

The DPWH said the contract involves a package to build the Bataan-side approach to the bridge, capped at P7.25 billion.

The foreign builders were identified as Beijing Urban Construction Group Co. Ltd., which offered P5.88 billion; China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd. with P4.87 billion; Sino Road and Bridge Group Co. Ltd., P6 billion; the consortium of China Wu Yi Co. Ltd. and Fujian Road & Bridge Construction Group Co. Ltd., P5.87 billion; and the joint venture of Hunan Road & Bridge Construction Group Ltd. and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, P4.94 billion.

The EEI Corp. joint venture with Premium Megastructures, Inc. offered P7.20 billion, while D.M. Consunji, Inc., offered P7.83 billion.

The Bataan land approach contract package consists of a five-kilometer road, an interchange connecting to the Roman Highway, the Roman Interchange Bridge, the Alas-Asin Main Bridge, the Alas-Asin Overpass, the Mt. View Overpass, the Mt. View Waterway Bridge, and the Bataan Land Viaduct, the DPWH said.

The 32.15-kilometer interlink bridge across the mouth of Manila Bay is expected to boost regional economic integration and development.

In 2023, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is co-financing the project, approved a $2.11-billion loan. The government is responsible for the remaining $664.23 million.

According to the ADB, the civil works for the Bataan-Cavite Interlink bridge will be broken up into six contract packages.

Contract package 2 or the Cavite land approach covers 1.3 kilometers of roads, while Contract package 3 involves the north and central marine viaducts. Contract package 4 covers the south marine viaducts. Contract packages 5 and 6 involve the bridge’s navigational channel cable and high-level approach spans.

Nigel Paul C. Villarete, senior adviser on public-private partnerships at the technical advisory group Libra Konsult, Inc., said China has capable construction firms with experience in such projects.

“China is a large country with plenty of competent firms. As long as the bidding process is robust and strictly follows our laws and processes, Chinese involvement is all right. What matters is that those qualified are really qualified,” he said when asked to comment.

“DPWH must closely monitor the works, especially if the winning bidder starts sub-contracting many of the works. While that is generally allowed, it should be strictly monitored and ensure that the quality and workmanship is not compromised,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose