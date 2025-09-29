THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said the Philippines will host the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF) meeting in Pasay City until Oct. 3 to map out competitiveness and sustainability plans for the agro-forestry industry.

The DA said the ministers will discuss technology generation, rural community development, encouraging private sector investment, and promoting sustainable environmental management and conservation.

The DA will also host discussions on the impact of climate change on agriculture and improving the industry’s resilience.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., who will chair the discussions, said “This effort aligns with ASEAN’s broader vision of becoming a single market and production base.”

Representatives from China, Japan, and South Korea will be in attendance for the AMAF Plus Three Meetings and the ASEAN-Japan Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry Meeting. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay