TP ICAP Management Services Ltd. is investing P443 million in a Taguig City expansion which is expected to create 400 jobs, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said.

In a Facebook post, PEZA said that it signed the supplemental agreement with TP ICAP for its expansion project in ECOPRIME, BGC, Taguig City.

TP ICAP Group PLC is a provider of financial markets infrastructure specializing in liquidity, trade execution, market data, and electronic trading.

“The supplemental agreement further strengthens this partnership, aligning with PEZA’s mission to attract high-value technology and services firms that drive inclusive and sustainable growth,” it said on Monday.

“Through its PEZA registration, TP ICAP in the Philippines will provide technology support and ancillary services for its global operations,” it added.

It has over 5,300 employees across 28 countries and is a leading inter-dealer broker.

The additional investment brings the company’s total investment in the Philippines to P500 million, PEZA said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile