The Office of the Ombudsman has lifted the preventive suspension on Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” A. Veloso and four other officials.

In a statement, Mr. Veloso said he will comply with the Ombudsman’s directive to resume his duties at the GSIS.

“The findings of the Ombudsman affirm that there is insufficient ground to believe that my continued service would prejudice the ongoing investigation. I welcome this as a recognition of the professionalism and integrity with which I have conducted myself throughout my tenure,” he said.

In an order dated Sept. 18, the Ombudsman said the continued imposition of preventive suspension on Mr. Veloso and four other officials was no longer necessary.

“Evaluation of the case records and submitted pleadings reveals that the documents/evidence pertaining to the proper disposition of this case are already on hand,” the Office of the Ombudsman said.

“Moreover, there appears insufficient ground to believe that their continued stay in office may prejudice the investigation of the case filed against the respondents,” it added.

Mr. Veloso and four other officials were ordered to return to the GSIS namely Executive Vice-President Jason C. Teng, Vice President Mary Abigail V. Cruz-Francisco, Officer II Jaime Leon K. Warren, and Acting Office IV Alfredo S.A. Pablo.

Former GSIS Executive Vice-President Michael M. Praxedes and Vice-President Aaron Samuel Chan, who were also covered by the initial preventive suspension order, are no longer affiliated with the agency.

In July, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the preventive suspension without pay for six months against Mr. Veloso and six other GSIS officials for purchasing P1.45 billion in preferred shares from AlterEnergy Holdings Corp. under a private placement.

Mr. Veloso earlier said that the Ombudsman issued the preventive suspension without considering his counter-affidavit.

“From the beginning, I have always acted in good faith and in accordance with the policies, procedures, and legal limits governing GSIS,” he added.

“I look forward to returning to the institution, not to dwell on past distractions, but to continue the work of protecting and growing the GSIS fund for the future of all government workers.” — Katherine K. Chan