THE PHILIPPINES will pursue opportunities to work with China in high-growth industries, particularly related to its strengths in services, the Philippine ambassador in Beijing said.

“The Philippines is a highly resilient, globally competitive hub for services in Asia,” Ambassador Jaime A. FlorCruz said in a statement.

“We are open for business, and we welcome China, our largest trading partner, to partner with us in high-growth services and industries,” he added.

The Philippines participated in the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing and the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen.

During the events, the Philippines promoted its tourism and hospitality industries, digital services, health and wellness services, creative industries, and education and professional services.

The embassy’s Commercial Counsellor Glenn G. Peñaranda noted opportunities to further expand trade and investment relations in services and digital infrastructure.

“The Philippines offers a young, creative, and tech-savvy workforce — an invaluable asset for driving growth in services, particularly in the information technology sector,” he said in a statement.

Tourism Attaché Ireneo Reyes said that the country’s leading destinations provide opportunities for resorts, leisure facilities, and sustainable tourism ventures.

The Philippines is “the perfect setting for deeper cultural exchange, ESL (English as a Second Language) development, and showcasing world-class English proficiency to Chinese friends,” he added.

The Philippines also highlighted its economic zones at CIFIT.

Matchmaking meetings were also held between Philippine and Chinese enterprises to explore investment partnerships. — Justine Irish D. Tabile