THE Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) said it expects “positive outcomes” from the government’s handling of the corruption scandals engulfing two key agencies.

“We remain optimistic in light of the actions taken by the heads of both the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Bureau of Customs (BoC),” FPI Chair Elizabeth H. Lee said in a pre-summit briefing on Thursday.

“We look forward to the positive outcomes these initiatives are expected to yield,” she added.

She said the FPI views favorably President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s call to action and the action taken by the new leaders of the two agencies.

“It is also positive that the Senate and the House of Representatives are looking into it,” she said.

“We are banking on that political will to actually push this forward. That’s why the level of confidence is there. But we will need to see results,” she added.

She called for “robust” measures to limit the number of bad actors within the BoC and the DPWH.

“This involves embedding transparent, standardized workflows and accountability mechanisms into daily operations to reduce opportunities for corruption or inefficiency,” she added.

She called for end-to-end digital tracking of transactions and approvals to minimize human intervention.

She also recommended independent routine audits to address irregularities within the agencies.

She supported whistleblower programs to encourage early detection of irregular transactions.

“These measures can foster a culture of accountability and transparency, reducing the influence of bad actors,” she added.

The FPI is set to hold its Business Summit 2025 on Oct. 8 at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City. — Justine Irish D. Tabile