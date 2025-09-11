CAMARINES SUR has been declared free of avian influenza after five months of surveillance with no new cases detected, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

The declaration follows disease-control guidelines set by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. issued Memorandum Circular No. 27 declaring the province clear of the H5N9 bird flu virus.

Local government units (LGUs), the DA, and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) collaborated to contain the outbreak, carrying out culls and disinfections, and enforcing movement restrictions. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay