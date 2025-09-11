THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it has issued 90 e-commerce “trustmarks” as of Sept. 10, to improve public confidence in electronic transactions.

“The DTI is giving online merchants, e-retailers, e-marketplaces, and digital platforms until September 30 to register for the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark,” DTI said on Thursday.

Department Administrative Order No. 25-12 requires online merchants, e-retailers, e-marketplaces, or digital platforms to register for a trustmark.

According to the DTI, mandatory registration of online merchants and platforms follows a surge in consumer complaints about online transactions.

In the eight months to August, the DTI fielded 13,000 such complaints.

“The DTI has issued the digital badge to several major companies, signaling early industry compliance,” it said.

These include Shopee Philippines, Inc. (Shopee), Bytedance Philippines, Inc. (Tiktok Shop), Lalamove Philippines, Inc. (Lalamove), and LG Electronics Philippines, Inc. (LG).

Other companies registered for the trustmark were Asahi Electrical Manufacturing Corp. (Asahi), Cherenz Global Mfg., Inc. (TOUGHMAMA), Concepcion Midea, Inc. (Midea), Concepcion Carrier Air Conditioning Co. (Carrier), and First Digital Finance Corp. (Billease).

It also issued digital badges to Mailtag Ortigas Corp. (DHL Express), Pan-Eurasia Sales Marketing Corp. (Dowell, Edamama, and Tefal), QuadX Inc. (Gogo Xpress and ShippingCart), and Tosot Philippines Corp. (Tosot).

Eryl Royce R. Nagtalon, officer-in-charge of the DTI E-Commerce Bureau, said the trustmark will help consumers identify legitimate and accountable online businesses.

“It serves as a mark of compliance with legal and regulatory standards, providing consumers with greater assurance that they are engaging with trustworthy businesses,” he said.

“As more businesses apply for a Trustmark, consumers will recognize it as a mark of safety and trust,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile