THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it registered a chemical manufacturer in connection with its takeover of a locator at the Cocochem Agro-Industrial Park Special Economic Zone in Batangas.

In a social media post on Wednesday, PEZA said it registered Masurf, Inc., which will operate a P620-million manufacturing facility in the municipality of San Pascual.

“At a time when trade realignments are reshaping the global economy, the Philippines is poised to benefit as companies are seeking reliable partners in Asia,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said.

“With Masurf, Inc. choosing Batangas as its base, we are strengthening our position as a key supplier to the world,” he added.

The facility manufactures ingredients for household products like fabric softeners including esterquat, quaternaries, and tertiary amine derivatives.

“The company takes over operations previously held by Stepan Philippines Quaternaries, Inc., ensuring continuity of high-value manufacturing and reinforcing the Philippines’ stronghold in the global chemicals export market,” PEZA said.

“Ventures like Masurf, Inc. signal a promising trajectory for the national economy, empowering local communities,” it added.

The company is expected to begin commercial operations at the Batangas plant in November, with a commitment to export 70% of its output. — Justine Irish D. Tabile