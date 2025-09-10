AGRICULTURE Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. met with Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina to discuss agricultural trade, food security, and market access, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

Mr. Laurel noted that the Philippines is open to receiving Cambodian rice, fish, meat, and vegetables.

Mr. Dith said he has observed growing demand for Cambodian aromatic rice in the Philippines.

The two countries have an active Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural and Agribusiness Cooperation, involving prospective investments in Cambodian agriculture. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay