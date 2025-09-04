THE Board of Investments (BoI) said it tied up with the University of the Philippines (UP) to study gaps in the copper value chain and support the development of downstream industries.

In a statement on Thursday, the BoI said its memorandum of understanding with the UP Department of Mining, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (DMMME) to develop a copper rod research project and conduct technical and economic feasibility studies for a copper rod casting facility.

This UP DMMME will pursue the projects with a grant from the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD).

“Other projects undertaken by the DMMME under the grant are focused on copper anodes and copper cathodes,” it said.

The BoI “will also provide endorsements to industry partners. DMMME also sought the BoI’s expertise in obtaining industry input as the implementing agency of the Copper Industry Roadmap,” the BoI said.

“The BoI remains committed to enhancing the critical minerals sector, which aligns with the government’s goal to create a virtuous cycle of sustained economic growth that fundamentally transforms the Philippine economy,” the BoI said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile