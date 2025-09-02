THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will begin distributing P20-per-kilo rice to jeepney and tricycle drivers next month.

“We will initially roll out the P20 rice program for tricycle and jeepney drivers on Sept. 16 in five pilot areas,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said on Friday.

“We’re coordinating with Department of Transportation (DoTr ) which holds the TODA (Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association) database.”

One of the first pilot areas is Navotas City, which has 4,000 accredited drivers.

Initially launched for solo parents, senior citizens, 4Ps beneficiaries, and persons with disabilities, the P20 rice program has expanded to cover minimum wage earners, rice farmers, and now fisherfolk.

Next in line are beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Walang Gutom program and low-income staff of the Department of Education.

The DA said the phased rollout aims to gather critical data on rice consumption, logistics, and supply requirements.

“This will guide a planned nationwide expansion in 2026, which the President envisions will reach 15 million households,” it said.

The DA also plans to launch the P20 App on Oct. 1. The app is designed to facilitate efficient logistics, ensure transparency, and prevent abuse.

Mr. Laurel said rice stocks are sufficient with the National Food Authority planning to auction 1.2 million bags of rice in October.

The rice will first be offered in September to government relief agencies, and whatever is left will be offered to the private sector. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza