THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region XI has declared the end of the closed fishing season in the Davao Gulf.

The three-month ban, enforced between June 1 and Aug. 31, was authorized by Joint Administrative Order No. 02 series of 2014 issued by the departments of Agriculture (DA) and Interior and Local Government.

BFAR XI Regional Director Relly B. Garcia said the seasonal closure is designed to ensure the sustainability of the Davao Gulf’s fisheries and aquatic resources.

“This is a science-based approach to conservation. But we also recognize the economic impact on our coastal communities, which is why we mobilized a multi-agency support initiative to assist affected fisherfolk,” she said.

The closed season allows small pelagic fish species to regenerate. These include big-eyed scad (matambaka), mackerel (karabalyas), and round scad (galunggong).

During the closed season, the DA provided chickens and goats to fishing communities in Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao City, with additional livestock distribution set pending availability.

The Region XI Department of Labor and Employment also allocated 200 slots for short-term employment under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza