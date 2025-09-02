THE Department of Energy (DoE) is asking for a P3.8-billion budget in 2026, which if granted would be 24.4% higher than this year’s funding, citing the need to support the entry of nuclear power and achieve full electrification.

At a budget hearing on Tuesday, DoE Financial Services Director Agustus Cesar A. Navarro said P2.4 billion or 64% of the proposed budget will go to major programs like the information systemic strategic plan (ISSP) and capital outlays, staffing, and operational requirements of the newly created Nuclear Energy Division.

Around P1.4 billion or 36% will be set aside for the Nuclear Energy Development Program, the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, alternative fuels for transport and other purposes, and the total electrification project.

Mr. Navarro said the special account of its general fund reflects “the collection of shares from national wealth in the production of petroleum, coal, geothermal, wind, solar, and hydropower energy resources.”

Other sources of revenue are fees and charges collected for permits, certifications, accreditations, processing, fines and penalties, and other services.

“We wanted to show the body that the Energy family actually earns substantial amounts for the National Treasury, and our budget is only P3 billion,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

“We are actually positive. We earn more than we spend as a department,” she said.

Ms. Garin said that the DoE’s legislative priorities include amending the 24-year-old Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), particularly giving the Energy Regulatory Commission more authority.

She added that proposed amendments to Republic Act No. 8479, also known as the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998, will ensure fair trade practices and safeguards.

“One of the most important is to give authority to the President to suspend or reduce excise taxes on fuels in case of emergencies,” she added.

The DoE is also pushing to amend RA No. 9367, or the Biofuels Act of 2006, to allow imported blends if domestic supply is too expensive.

The Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050 outlines the government’s clean energy transition strategy, she said, citing the need “to be flexible (in the face of) a changing energy landscape and advances in technology.”

The Philippines hopes to increase the share of renewable energy in the power generation mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

Ms. Garin said the DoE is also seeking to develop more indigenous resources like gas or renewables.

“The objective is to have cleaner but more diversified energy,” she said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera