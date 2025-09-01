HANN PHILIPPINES, Inc. (HPI) registered its mixed-use development in Clark as a special economic zone, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said, converting it from its initial status as a leisure project.

In a statement on Monday, PEZA said it signed a supplemental agreement with the company for the registration of the Hann Reserve.

“To be located in Pampanga, Hann Reserve is set to emerge as a world-class, master-planned destination where industries, agriculture, technology, and tourism converge,” PEZA said in a social media post.

“Once operational, the project is expected to create new investments, generate quality jobs, and unlock opportunities for local communities — anchoring Pampanga as a premier growth hub in Luzon,” it added.

The company earmarked P10.459 billion to develop an additional 324.6 hectares, which will supplement its 131-hectare property in New Clark City.

It is expected to begin construction and land development within the year.

According to PEZA, HPI requested the reclassification of Hann Reserve from a tourism economic zone to a mixed-use special economic zone, to allow for manufacturing, agro-industrial, tourism, and information technology activities.

“This reclassification will enable HPI to attract a wider range of investors to its 455.60-hectare leased property,” it added.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said the agreement is a significant step in economic zone development.

“This reclassification of Hann Reserve ushers in a new era of ecozone development, one that fuses industry, innovation, agriculture, and tourism into a single, sustainable engine of growth,” he said.

“Beyond harnessing the country’s global investment competitiveness, this initiative strengthens PEZA’s mission of ecozoning the Philippines towards inclusive, balanced, and sustainable growth, with the countryside at the heart of progress,” he added.

PEZA is expecting 20 to 30 economic zone proclamations this year. — Justine Irish D. Tabile