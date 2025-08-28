CHINESE BUSINESSES will send a delegation to the Philippines in October to explore investment opportunities, the Philippine Embassy in Beijing said.

The visit follows an investment symposium conducted by the Philippine Embassy in Beijing, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center, and the Global Investment Council (GIC) on Aug. 22, it said.

“The forum generated more interest in investment opportunities in the Philippines, and we are optimistic about a successful outcome of the investment mission in October,” according to Glenn G. Peñaranda, the embassy’s commercial counsellor.

During the forum, presentations were delivered on opportunities in electronics and smart manufacturing, green energy, digital services and economy, infrastructure and construction, transport and logistics, tourism, and agri-business.

Mr. Peñaranda said China is among the largest trading partners of the Philippines and a top source of investment.

“Based on investment approvals for the period January-June 2025, China was the fourth-largest source of investments,” he said.

He added that “the internationalization of Chinese enterprises is driven by their need for markets and resources for continued expansion and diversification of supply chains.”

GIC Secretary-General Lydia Liu described the Philippines as a “vigorous” market demonstrating great “vitality,” adding that “its priority industries are highly consistent with the overseas development needs of Chinese enterprises, laying a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation.”

GIC said it will help Chinese enterprises explore opportunities in the Philippines.

Energy China sees investment potential in the power industry due to substantial renewable energy resources and a supportive policy environment, the embassy said.

“With its familiarity with the local power project development process, Energy China indicated openness to discuss investment and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) collaborations,” it said.

In a separate statement, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines said the Philippine delegation at the Diving, Resort, and Travel (DRT) Show Beijing 2025 compiled over P144 million in sales leads.

“DRT Show Beijing 2025 allowed us to connect with our Chinese dive market and promote the Philippines’ world-class dive experiences,” TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said.

“We are optimistic that this will strengthen our positioning in the Asia-Pacific market and encourage more visitors to explore the richness of our dive destinations,” she added.

During the event, a business-to-business networking session was held which brought together 50 Chinese dive operators, Philippine dive resorts, and other tourism industry members for exploratory discussions.

The Philippines also received the Island Charm Award during the show for outstanding promotion of island tourism and scuba diving. — Justine Irish D. Tabile