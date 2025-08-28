THE Tariff Commission (TC) said it will investigate imports of corrugating medium paper in preparation for the possible imposition of definitive safeguard measures.

In an advisory dated Aug. 27, the TC said it will examine the merits of imposing such measures on imports of products classified under the ASEAN Harmonized Tariff Nomenclature (AHTN) 2022 Subheading Nos. 4805.12.00, 4805.19.10, and 4805.19.90, affecting shipments from various countries.

Earlier this month, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) issued a department order imposing provisional safeguard duty on imports of corrugating medium.

Under the order, a provisional safeguard duty of P3,438 per metric ton was imposed on imports of corrugating medium for 200 days, to take the form of a cash bond.

The DTI found that the increased volume of corrugating medium imports substantially impaired operations of domestic producers. — Justine Irish D. Tabile